Ansys
Ansys Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at Ansys totals $209K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ansys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ansys
Lead Application Engineer
San Jose, CA
Total per annum
$209K
Level
hidden
Base salary
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$19K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Ansys?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Ansys in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $219,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ansys for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $180,000.

Other Resources

