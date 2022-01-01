Company Directory
Ansys
Ansys Salaries

Ansys's salary ranges from $22,287 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $190,000 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ansys. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P1 $22.3K
P2 $30K
P3 $49.4K
P4 $45.1K
Mechanical Engineer
P2 $110K
P3 $164K
Hardware Engineer
Median $190K

Customer Service
$63.4K
Electrical Engineer
$174K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Marketing
$124K
Marketing Operations
$113K
Optical Engineer
$62.3K
Product Manager
$131K
Project Manager
$179K
Recruiter
$107K
Sales
$133K
Sales Engineer
$39.3K
Technical Programme Manager
$123K
Technical Writer
$87.1K
Vesting Schedule

33%

Yr 1

33%

Yr 2

33%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Ansys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-Yr (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-Yr (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-Yr (33.00% annually)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Ansys is Hardware Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ansys is $111,360.

