Anritsu Salaries

Anritsu's salary ranges from $25,853 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Taiwan at the low-end to $172,860 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anritsu. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Electrical Engineer
$95.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$55.9K
Product Manager
$173K

Project Manager
$171K
Sales
$25.9K
Sales Engineer
$34K
Software Engineer
$50K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Anritsu is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anritsu is $55,885.

