Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev Product Manager Salaries in New York City Area

The median Product Manager compensation in New York City Area package at Anheuser-Busch InBev totals $176K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Anheuser-Busch InBev's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Product Manager
New York, NY
Total per annum
$176K
Level
Band 5
Base salary
$156K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Anheuser-Busch InBev?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Anheuser-Busch InBev in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anheuser-Busch InBev for the Product Manager role in New York City Area is $180,900.

