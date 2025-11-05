Software Engineer compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area at Angi ranges from $143K per year for L1 to $252K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area package totals $183K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Angi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$143K
$126K
$10.7K
$6K
L2
$168K
$148K
$11K
$9.5K
L3
$157K
$153K
$4.8K
$0
L4
$252K
$203K
$34K
$15K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Angi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)