Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Angi ranges from $167K per year for L2 to $186K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $185K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Angi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$167K
$142K
$11.6K
$13.3K
L3
$186K
$160K
$5K
$21K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Angi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)