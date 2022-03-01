Angi Salaries

Angi's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $280,812 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Angi. Last updated: 8/29/2025
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Angi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
