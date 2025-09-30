Company Directory
Angel One
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

Angel One Product Manager Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Product Manager compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Angel One totals ₹2.51M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Angel One's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Angel One
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹2.51M
Level
Associate Product Manager
Base salary
₹2.51M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Angel One?

₹13.95M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Angel One in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹12,672,627. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Angel One for the Product Manager role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,509,706.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Angel One

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • PayPal
  • Square
  • See all companies →

Other Resources