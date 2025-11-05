Company Directory
Andrews Cooper Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area package at Andrews Cooper totals $138K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Andrews Cooper's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Andrews Cooper
Senior Mechanical Engineer
Bothell, WA
Total per annum
$138K
Level
L3
Base salary
$133K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
7 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Andrews Cooper?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Andrews Cooper in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $157,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Andrews Cooper for the Mechanical Engineer role in Greater Seattle Area is $137,000.

