Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Anaplan ranges from £69.2K per year for P2 to £121K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £91K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Anaplan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
P2
£69.2K
£63.1K
£0
£6.2K
P3
£83.2K
£74K
£4K
£5.2K
P4
£121K
£92.8K
£18.8K
£8.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Anaplan, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
