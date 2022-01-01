Anaplan Salaries

Company Directory
Anaplan's salary ranges from $73,630 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in United States at the low-end to $346,725 for a Software Engineering Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anaplan. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P2 $81.2K
P3 $111K
P4 $159K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $168K
Product Manager
Median $132K

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Human Resources
Median $344K
Sales
Median $250K
Business Analyst
$262K
Customer Service
$98.5K
Customer Success
$281K
Data Scientist
$116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$138K
Marketing Operations
$89.2K
Product Designer
$270K
Project Manager
$154K
Recruiter
$73.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$347K
Technical Program Manager
$239K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Anaplan, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Anaplan es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $346,725. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Anaplan es $156,545.

