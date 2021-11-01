Company Directory
Amplify
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Amplify Salaries

Amplify's salary ranges from $73,500 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $160,800 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amplify. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $135K
Product Manager
Median $135K
UX Researcher
Median $95K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Customer Service
$73.5K
Data Analyst
$115K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Marketing
$129K
Product Designer
Median $110K
Project Manager
$133K
Recruiter
$161K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Amplify is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amplify is $130,117.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Amplify

Related Companies

  • Civitas Learning
  • CampusLogic
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Pluralsight
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources