Amperity Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Amperity totals $171K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $168K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$171K
$156K
$3.2K
$12.4K
Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Option

At Amperity, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Software Engineer hos Amperity in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $267,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Amperity for Software Engineer rollen in United States er $165,500.

Other Resources