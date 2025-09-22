Software Engineer compensation in United States at Ampere Computing ranges from $170K per year for L6 to $275K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $198K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ampere Computing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$170K
$142K
$17K
$11.3K
L7
$156K
$129K
$0
$26.5K
L8
$275K
$187K
$45.7K
$42.7K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
