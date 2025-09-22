Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Ampere Computing ranges from $189K per year for L6 to $364K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $196K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ampere Computing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$189K
$165K
$0
$23.5K
L7
$172K
$148K
$12.5K
$11.5K
L8
$239K
$191K
$20.4K
$27.5K
L9
$364K
$227K
$92.5K
$44.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
