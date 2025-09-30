Data Scientist compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Amgen ranges from $96.7K per year for L3 to $218K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $139K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Amgen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$96.7K
$91.5K
$0
$5.2K
L4
$126K
$116K
$2.7K
$7.8K
L5
$164K
$137K
$8.1K
$19K
L6
$218K
$182K
$7.5K
$28.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
0%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
34%
YR 4
At Amgen, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 4th-YR (34.00% annually)