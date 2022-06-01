AmeriHealth Caritas Salaries

Company Directory
AmeriHealth Caritas
AmeriHealth Caritas's salary ranges from $87,312 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $155,220 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AmeriHealth Caritas. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Actuary
$152K
Data Analyst
$87.3K
Software Engineer
$133K

Solution Architect
$155K
FAQ

AmeriHealth Caritas薪资最高的职位是解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$155,220。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
AmeriHealth Caritas的年度总薪酬中位数为$142,250。

