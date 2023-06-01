Company Directory
American Red Cross
American Red Cross Salaries

American Red Cross's salary ranges from $30,833 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $183,600 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Red Cross. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$59.7K
Business Analyst
$126K
Customer Service
$30.8K

Data Analyst
$35.5K
Data Scientist
$35.2K
Marketing
$184K
Product Manager
$131K
Project Manager
$95.5K
Software Engineer
$79.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Red Cross is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Red Cross is $79,600.

