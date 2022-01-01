Company Directory
American Family Insurance Salaries

American Family Insurance's salary ranges from $22,718 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Taiwan at the low-end to $190,950 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Family Insurance. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $127K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $102K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $188K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Data Scientist
Median $152K
Actuary
$161K
Human Resources
$22.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$124K
Marketing
$121K
Sales
$52.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$153K
Technical Program Manager
$191K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Family Insurance is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Family Insurance is $127,000.

Other Resources