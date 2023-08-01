American Credit Acceptance Salaries

Company Directory
American Credit Acceptance's salary ranges from $62,400 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $100,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Credit Acceptance. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $70K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$87.1K
Data Scientist
Median $62.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Product Manager
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Credit Acceptance is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Credit Acceptance is $78,531.

