American Civil Liberties Union
American Civil Liberties Union Salaries

American Civil Liberties Union's salary ranges from $59,746 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $169,526 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Civil Liberties Union. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Civil Engineer
$59.7K
Data Scientist
$134K
Marketing
$170K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Civil Liberties Union is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,526. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Civil Liberties Union is $134,325.

Other Resources