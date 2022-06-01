Company Directory
American Bureau of Shipping
Work Here? Claim Your Company

American Bureau of Shipping Salaries

American Bureau of Shipping's salary ranges from $55,984 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Singapore at the low-end to $146,265 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Bureau of Shipping. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
$126K
Product Manager
$139K
Software Engineer
$56K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Software Engineering Manager
$146K
Technical Programme Manager
$82.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na American Bureau of Shipping é Gestor de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $146,265. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na American Bureau of Shipping é $125,625.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for American Bureau of Shipping

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources