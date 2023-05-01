Company Directory
American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Salaries

American Axle & Manufacturing's salary ranges from $15,075 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $183,600 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of American Axle & Manufacturing. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $91.7K
Data Scientist
$15.1K
Product Designer
$110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software Engineering Manager
$184K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at American Axle & Manufacturing is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Axle & Manufacturing is $100,640.

Other Resources