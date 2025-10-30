Company Directory
American Airlines
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

American Airlines Data Analyst Salaries

Data Analyst compensation in United States at American Airlines ranges from $86.5K per year for L3 to $103K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $93K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for American Airlines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$86.5K
$86.5K
$0
$0
L4
$103K
$103K
$0
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at American Airlines?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at American Airlines in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $112,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Airlines for the Data Analyst role in United States is $93,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for American Airlines

Related Companies

  • Southwest Airlines
  • Cerner
  • General Motors
  • Medtronic
  • Rakuten
  • See all companies →

Other Resources