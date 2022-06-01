Company Directory
Amentum
Amentum Salaries

Amentum's salary ranges from $78,605 in total compensation per year for a Facilities Manager at the low-end to $174,125 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Amentum. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $80K

Production Software Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $128K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Customer Service
$174K
Facilities Manager
$78.6K
Financial Analyst
$114K
Hardware Engineer
$133K
Information Technologist (IT)
$105K
Program Manager
$129K
Project Manager
$113K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Amentum is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amentum is $114,425.

