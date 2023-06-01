Company Directory
Ambrx
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Ambrx that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Ambrx Biopharma is a clinical-stage biologics company that develops precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates and multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. Ambrx Biopharma has collaborations with several companies and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

    http://www.ambrx.com
    Website
    2003
    Year Founded
    81
    Number of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Ambrx

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Flipkart
    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • Netflix
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources