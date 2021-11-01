Company Directory
Ambarella
Ambarella Salaries

Ambarella's salary ranges from $54,354 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $305,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ambarella. Last updated: 8/11/2025

Hardware Engineer
Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Engineer

Software Engineer
Software Engineering Manager
Business Analyst
Marketing
Solution Architect
FAQs

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Ambarella er Software Engineering Leder med en årlig samlet kompensation på $305,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Ambarella er $243,210.

