Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Alteryx ranges from ₹2.28M per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹7.04M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹4.23M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹2.28M
₹1.84M
₹261K
₹183K
Software Engineer
₹3.41M
₹2.66M
₹511K
₹236K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.25M
₹4.75M
₹1.28M
₹220K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.04M
₹5.91M
₹773K
₹361K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.40% annually)