Software Engineer compensation in India at Alteryx ranges from ₹2.27M per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹7.01M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.21M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹2.27M
₹1.83M
₹260K
₹182K
Software Engineer
₹3.43M
₹2.65M
₹542K
₹237K
Senior Software Engineer
₹5.97M
₹4.6M
₹1.14M
₹227K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.01M
₹5.88M
₹769K
₹359K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.40% annually)