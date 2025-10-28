Company Directory
Alteryx
Software Engineer compensation in India at Alteryx ranges from ₹2.27M per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹7.01M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.21M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹2.27M
₹1.83M
₹260K
₹182K
Software Engineer
₹3.43M
₹2.65M
₹542K
₹237K
Senior Software Engineer
₹5.97M
₹4.6M
₹1.14M
₹227K
Lead Software Engineer
₹7.01M
₹5.88M
₹769K
₹359K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.40% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Alteryx in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,840,136. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alteryx for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,137,395.

