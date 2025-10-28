Sales compensation in United States at Alteryx totals $241K per year for Senior Sales. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alteryx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Sales
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Sales
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Sales
$145K
$145K
$0
$0
Lead Sales
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.40% annually)