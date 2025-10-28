Company Directory
Alteryx
Alteryx Product Manager Salaries

Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 1.53M - CZK 1.82M
Czech Republic
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 1.41MCZK 1.53MCZK 1.82MCZK 1.93M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Alteryx, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.40% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Alteryx in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,932,908. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alteryx for the Product Manager role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,411,863.

