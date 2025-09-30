Software Engineer compensation in Italy at ALTEN ranges from €27.5K per year for Software Engineer I to €36.6K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Italy package totals €30.3K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ALTEN's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
€27.5K
€27.5K
€0
€0
Software Engineer II
€33K
€33K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€36.6K
€36.6K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
