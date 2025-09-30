Company Directory
ALTEN Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at ALTEN ranges from CA$85.6K per year for Software Engineer I to CA$91.5K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$88.4K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ALTEN's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
CA$85.6K
CA$85.6K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer II
CA$91.5K
CA$91.5K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at ALTEN?

Other Resources