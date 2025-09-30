Mechanical Engineer compensation in Philadelphia Area at ALTEN totals $73.5K per year for Mechanical Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in Philadelphia Area package totals $72K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ALTEN's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mechanical Engineer II
$73.5K
$73.5K
$0
$0
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Mechanical Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
