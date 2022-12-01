Company Directory
Alphawave IP
Alphawave IP Salaries

Alphawave IP's salary ranges from $50,130 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $112,235 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alphawave IP. Last updated: 11/13/2025

Hardware Engineer
Median $102K

ASIC Engineer

Electrical Engineer
$108K
Programme Manager
$90.5K

Software Engineer
$50.1K
Technical Program Manager
$112K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alphawave IP is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,235. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alphawave IP is $102,234.

