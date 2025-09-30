Company Directory
AlphaSights
AlphaSights Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area package at AlphaSights totals $150K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AlphaSights's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
AlphaSights
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per annum
$150K
Level
hidden
Base salary
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at AlphaSights?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AlphaSights in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $203,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSights for the Software Engineer role in New York City Area is $130,000.

Other Resources