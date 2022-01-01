Company Directory
AlphaSights
AlphaSights Salaries

AlphaSights's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $240,790 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AlphaSights. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $130K
Sales
Median $135K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Recruiter
Median $80.5K
Customer Service
$81.6K
Data Scientist
$164K
Management Consultant
$119K
Marketing
$74.6K
Project Manager
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$241K
Venture Capitalist
$83.6K
The highest paying role reported at AlphaSights is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $240,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSights is $127,400.

