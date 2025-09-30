Company Directory
AlphaSense
AlphaSense Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Helsinki

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Helsinki package at AlphaSense totals €72.3K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AlphaSense's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
AlphaSense
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Helsinki, ES, Finland
Total per annum
€72.3K
Level
L3
Base salary
€67.6K
Stock (/yr)
€4.7K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at AlphaSense?

€142K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At AlphaSense, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AlphaSense in Greater Helsinki sits at a yearly total compensation of €107,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSense for the Software Engineer role in Greater Helsinki is €65,611.

