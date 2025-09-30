Company Directory
AlphaSense
AlphaSense Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Delhi Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Delhi Area package at AlphaSense totals ₹3.59M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AlphaSense's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
AlphaSense
Software Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per annum
₹3.59M
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base salary
₹3.09M
Stock (/yr)
₹200K
Bonus
₹299K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at AlphaSense?

₹13.94M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At AlphaSense, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Software Engineer в AlphaSense in Greater Delhi Area составляет ₹5,812,456 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в AlphaSense для позиции Software Engineer in Greater Delhi Area составляет ₹3,092,753.

