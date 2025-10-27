Software Engineer compensation in India at AlphaSense totals ₹3.34M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.48M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AlphaSense's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.34M
₹3.09M
₹99.4K
₹149K
Lead Software Engineer
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At AlphaSense, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
