The median Sales compensation in United Kingdom package at AlphaSense totals £65.5K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AlphaSense's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
AlphaSense
Sales Development Representative
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per annum
£45.4K
Level
-
Base salary
£45.4K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At AlphaSense, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at AlphaSense in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £107,654. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSense for the Sales role in United Kingdom is £45,377.

Other Resources