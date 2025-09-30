Company Directory
AlphaSense
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • New York City Area

AlphaSense Product Manager Salaries in New York City Area

The median Product Manager compensation in New York City Area package at AlphaSense totals $170K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AlphaSense's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
AlphaSense
Product Manager
New York, NY
Total per annum
$170K
Level
Product Manager
Base salary
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at AlphaSense?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At AlphaSense, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at AlphaSense in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSense for the Product Manager role in New York City Area is $170,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AlphaSense

Related Companies

  • LeverX
  • Brandt Information Services
  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • MRI Software
  • See all companies →

Other Resources