AlphaSense Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in United States at AlphaSense ranges from $175K to $249K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AlphaSense's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Average Total Compensation

$199K - $236K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$175K$199K$236K$249K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At AlphaSense, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at AlphaSense in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $248,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaSense for the Product Designer role in United States is $175,365.

Other Resources