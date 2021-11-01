Company Directory
AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities Salaries

AlphaGrep Securities's salary ranges from $23,256 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $126,120 for a Financial Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AlphaGrep Securities. Last updated: 11/13/2025

Software Engineer
Median $83.7K
Data Scientist
Median $108K
Financial Analyst
Median $126K

Recruiter
$23.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$97.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AlphaGrep Securities is Financial Analyst with a yearly total compensation of $126,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlphaGrep Securities is $97,160.

