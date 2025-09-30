Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Allstate totals $75.5K per year for A1. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $67.5K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Allstate's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A1
$75.5K
$75.5K
$0
$0
A2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
