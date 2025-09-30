Software Engineer compensation in India at Allstate ranges from ₹984K per year for B1 to ₹2.33M per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.58M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Allstate's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
A2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
B1
₹984K
₹976K
₹0
₹7.5K
B2
₹2.33M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹108K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
