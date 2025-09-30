Company Directory
Allstate
Allstate Actuary Salaries in Canada

The median Actuary compensation in Canada package at Allstate totals CA$74.6K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Allstate's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Allstate
Actuarial Analyst
Markham, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$74.6K
Level
L1
Base salary
CA$74.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at Allstate?

CA$226K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at Allstate in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$191,343. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allstate for the Actuary role in Canada is CA$74,613.

Other Resources