Company Directory
Alloy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Alloy Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Alloy totals $170K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alloy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alloy
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per annum
$170K
Level
L2
Base salary
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Alloy?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Alloy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Alloy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $225,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alloy for the Software Engineer role in United States is $168,009.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Alloy

Related Companies

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • LEK
  • USAA
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Vanguard
  • See all companies →

Other Resources