Alloy
Alloy Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in United States at Alloy ranges from $160K to $234K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alloy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$184K - $210K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$160K$184K$210K$234K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Alloy, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Alloy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $233,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alloy for the Sales Engineer role in United States is $160,380.

