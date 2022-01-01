Company Directory
Allen Institute for AI
Allen Institute for AI Salaries

Allen Institute for AI's salary ranges from $111,976 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $382,080 for a Corporate Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allen Institute for AI. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $213K
Corporate Development
$382K
Data Scientist
$190K

Human Resources
$112K
Product Designer
$132K
Sales
$184K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allen Institute for AI is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $382,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allen Institute for AI is $186,898.

